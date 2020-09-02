1/
Whitney Russell
1987 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Whitney's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RUSSELL, Whitney Faye Whitney Faye Russell, loving daughter, granddaughter, sister, aunt and niece, passed away peacefully on August 31, 2020 surrounded by family and the love and prayers of family and friends. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 2, from 6 PM - 8 PM, and funeral services to celebrate her life will be held at 11 AM, on Thursday, September 3, at Darby Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at Macedonia Memorial Park, Canton, GA. Whitney was born on June 7, 1987 in Chamblee, GA to Robert Emory and Leesa Faye Bond Russell. She grew up in Smyrna and moved to Canton with her family in 1999. Whitney was a 2005 graduate of Sequoyah High School and attended Southern Poly and Reinhardt College. She spent several years working for the Atlanta Film Festival and most recently worked at NFA Burger in Dunwoody. Whitney loved to read, watch science fiction shows with her dad, volunteering, helping friends, and giving presents to her nieces and nephews. Whitney was preceded in death by her grandparents, Robert and Connie Russell of Sandy Springs, GA, and her grandfather, Bobby Bond of Kernersville, NC. Whitney leaves behind to cherish her memory, her parents, Robert E. and Leesa Faye Bond Russell of Canton, grandmother, Edna Faye Bond, of Kernersville, NC, sisters, Jessie Williams and Nicholas, Lindsey Morris and Tyler, nieces and nephews, Masen and Ella Williams, Avery and Michael Morris, all of Canton, aunt, Rebecca Russell, of Roswell, and many loving extended family members and dear friends. Donations in Whitney's memory may be made to the Giving Kitchen, 513 Edgewood Ave., Atlanta, GA 30312

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Darby Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Darby Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Darby Funeral Home
480 East Main Street
Canton, GA 30114
(770) 479-2193
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Darby Funeral Home Darby Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved