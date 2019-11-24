|
CHAMBERS, Wicke Oliver Hardwicke (Wicke) Oliver Chambers, a lifetime resident of Atlanta, died Friday, November 22, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents, James (Jim) McCoy Oliver and Margaret (Peggy) Hardwick Oliver. Wicke is survived by her loving husband of 62 years Rufus, their children Rufus Jr. (Clara), Margaret (Bill Young Jr) and Alex (Melissa), and seven grandchildren, Bill III, Rufus III, Brandon, Adair, Jack, Charlie and Maggie. Wicke graduated from The Westminster Schools, attended Finch College and graduated from the University of Georgia. With her business partner, Spring Asher, they founded Speechworks, published nine books, wrote articles for the Atlanta Constitution, and won six TV Emmy awards while serving as Executive Producers for WSB-TV and WXIA-TV on the TV shows Super 2 and TIMEOUT and the news show 11 Alive Noonday. Wicke also published Celebrate Retirement with Cheryl Stephenson and taught Reinventing Retirement at Emory University OLLI courses. Wicke served as a Trustee of the High Museum of Art, the Atlanta Fulton County Library, the YMCA Metro Board and The University of Georgia Foundation. She served as president of the Women Business Owners of Atlanta and the High Museum of Art Members Guild. She also served on the Boards of the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce, the Atlanta Junior League, Leadership Atlanta and Habitat Atlanta and was a member of the Piedmont Hospital Board of Visitors. Wicke lived a life of love, smiles, laughter and professional accomplishments. She loved her family and travel, having visited 73 countries with Rufus. Although she was not an athlete, she also loved twice making a hole in one on the golf course. The family thanks Jane Young, Gold Imene and the many caregivers at The Piedmont at Buckhead for their care and comfort. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, November 26th at 2:00 PM at the Cathedral of St. Philip, 2744 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, Georgia 30305. The family will greet friends at a reception to follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Habitat Atlanta, 824 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta, Georgia 30316.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019