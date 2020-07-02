Wilbur Traynham

TRAYNHAM, Wilbur R. On June 27, 2020, Wilbur R. Traynham, age 88, passed away. Also Known professionally known as W.R. Traynham, he was the loving father of Deborah Forest, Stone Mountain, GA, Karon (Jerome Carr), Sylvia Regal, Harrisburg, PA and Octavia Rogers of Los Angeles, CA, He is survived by his brother, two sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, many nephews and friends. He was employed at Walt Disney Productions in Burbank, CA, where he retired and received his name in the Disney Hall of Fame. A private funeral will be held in Harrisburg, PA, at a later date and a public memorial service will be held in Harrisburg, PA in February, 2021 Gregory B. Levett & Sons, Funeral Home in charge of arrangements, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034. 404-241-5656. Please visit our website to extend condolences. www.levettfuneralhome.com
