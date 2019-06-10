VIRDEN, Wiley W. Wiley W. Virden, 90, of Atlanta, GA died peacefully at home on June 5, 2019 with family by his side. Born December 7, 1928 in Griffin, GA, he attended Griffin High School and Darlington School in Rome, GA where he enjoyed playing football. He attended college at The University of Florida and Georgia State University. He served with the 45th Infantry during the Korean War where he was a Master Sergeant and awarded the Silver Star medal for gallantry displayed while in action against an enemy of the United States. He entered the insurance business in 1958 in Atlanta. He is past president and CEO of Johnson & Bryan, Inc., one of the largest independently owned agencies in the Atlanta area. He began his civic work with the Atlanta Jaycees and served on their Board of Directors. He was co-chairman of the 1961 National Convention held in Atlanta. He joined the Peachtree-Atlanta Kiwanis Club in 1968 and became its president in 1970. He served as the Lt. Governor of the First District of Georgia in 1972 and later became president of the Buckhead Kiwanis Club where he was given the Kiwanis Hixon Award, the highest award given by Kiwanis International. He was the brainchild of the "Student Improvement Award" held in many Georgia schools today. He served on the Board of Directors of the Big Brother, Big Sister organization, and over the years was a Big Brother to four boys. Just prior to his death, he served as Commander of American Legion Post 134. He also served as President of the Atlanta Area Football Officials Association in the 1960s. He was an avid golfer, tennis player and reader of biographies. He often gave many speeches on the life of the Marquis de Lafayette. He was a member of the Wieuca Road Baptist Church for over 40 years. He was a long time member of the Cherokee Town and Country Club and the Country Club of Sapphire Valley, North Carolina. He was married for many years to the late Mary Virginia Fowler, daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Forest L. Fowler, Sr. He is survived by daughter Laura Mathis, (husband Jim), son David Virden, grandsons Chris McMillan and Cody McMillan, all of Orlando FL; grandson Corey McMillan of West Chester, PA; sister Nancy Dorton and brother Clyde Callaway, both of Griffin, GA. Wiley will be remembered for his quick wit, sense of humor and ability to tell jokes. He lived a long, full life and will be missed greatly by his family and friends. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary