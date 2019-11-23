Services
Carmichael Funeral Homes - Smyrna
2950 King Street S.E.
Smyrna, GA 30080
770-435-4467
Memorial Mass
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilfred McCravy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilfred McCravy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilfred McCravy Obituary
MCCRAVY, Wilfred L. Mr. Wilfred L. McCravy, age 78 of Smyrna, passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. A memorial mass will be held 2 PM, Monday, Nov. 25, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. Interment will be in Riverview Memorial Park Cemetery. A longtime resident of Cobb County, Mr. McCravy served in the US Navy, and retired from the Georgia Department of Transportation. He was preceded in death by his brothers Harvey Perry McCravy, Jr., Shirley Leverett McCravy, Douglas Raleigh McCravy, and George Huleon McCravy. Surviving are his wife Beverly McCravy, daughters Angela Brueckman (Robert) of Davidsonville, MD, Tammie Moore (Brian) of Madison, brother William Stanley McCravy (JoAnne) of Smyrna, sisters-in-law Aline McCravy of Smyrna, Carol McCravy of Atlanta, grandson Aiden Moore, several nieces and nephews. Those who wish, may make contributions in lieu of flowers, to the Morgan County Humane Society, 1170 Fairground Road, Madison, GA 30650 www.humanemorgan.org, or the University of Georgia Cancer Center www.cancercenter.uga.edu. The family will receive friends from 1 PM - 2 PM, Monday, Nov. 25, at the church. Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com 770-435-4467.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilfred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carmichael Funeral Homes - Smyrna
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -