|
|
MCCRAVY, Wilfred L. Mr. Wilfred L. McCravy, age 78 of Smyrna, passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. A memorial mass will be held 2 PM, Monday, Nov. 25, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. Interment will be in Riverview Memorial Park Cemetery. A longtime resident of Cobb County, Mr. McCravy served in the US Navy, and retired from the Georgia Department of Transportation. He was preceded in death by his brothers Harvey Perry McCravy, Jr., Shirley Leverett McCravy, Douglas Raleigh McCravy, and George Huleon McCravy. Surviving are his wife Beverly McCravy, daughters Angela Brueckman (Robert) of Davidsonville, MD, Tammie Moore (Brian) of Madison, brother William Stanley McCravy (JoAnne) of Smyrna, sisters-in-law Aline McCravy of Smyrna, Carol McCravy of Atlanta, grandson Aiden Moore, several nieces and nephews. Those who wish, may make contributions in lieu of flowers, to the Morgan County Humane Society, 1170 Fairground Road, Madison, GA 30650 www.humanemorgan.org, or the University of Georgia Cancer Center www.cancercenter.uga.edu. The family will receive friends from 1 PM - 2 PM, Monday, Nov. 25, at the church. Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com 770-435-4467.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 23, 2019