|
|
MAHAFFEY, Willard Andrew Willard Andrew Mahaffey, age 96 of Kennesaw, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. The family will receive friends at Darby Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 3rd from 10:00a.m. to 12:00p.m. The funeral will be on Wednesday, April 3rd at 12:00p.m. in the chapel of Darby Funeral Home with Deacon Mark Farist officiating. Interment will follow at Georgia National Cemetery. He is survived by: Son - Bruce (Elizabeth) Mahaffey of Miami, FL. Son - Scott (Melinda) Mahaffey of Thomaston Daughter - Barbara (Tom) Derrer of Kennesaw Daughter - Judy (Michael) Arthur of FL. Daughter - Penny Hitchcock of Miami, FL. Brother - Jack Mahaffey of Peachtree City Sister - Sara Stoddard of Miami, FL. 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren also survive. Mr. Mahaffey was a Navy pilot and flew an Avenger. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the at www.ALZ.org/donate. The caring staff of Darby Funeral Home is honored to serve the Mahaffey family.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 31, 2019