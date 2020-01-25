Resources
Willene Anderson

ANDERSON, Willene Celebration of life for Mrs. Willene Anderson of Jonesboro, GA who passed Jan. 17, 2020 will be held Saturday, Jan. 25, 12 PM, at Legacy Chapel, 8968 Fayetteville Road, Jonesboro, GA; Reverend Michael Carter, officiating. Interment, Lincoln Cemetery. Survivors are her children, Celesia Muhammad, Tarnettia Cassett (Nina), Eugene Glover, Jr., (Niki), LaShella Church (Bruce), Santavis Glover (Herb), Qujuan Anderson, Quandra Anderson, and Ralph Anderson III, sister, Juliette E. Riggins, seventy-six grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the chapel at 11:30 AM.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 25, 2020
