Willette Wilson
WILSON, Willette Willette Wilson, 80, passed away August 25, 2020, in Decatur, GA. Willette was born in Auburn, Georgia. She moved to the Avondale area as a child and graduated from Avondale High School. She met her beloved husband, Leonard when she was just fifteen. They married in 1958 and made their home in Decatur, Georgia. They were married for sixty-two years and thought that each hung the moon for the other. She was a homemaker and mother, dedicating her life to raising their three children. She loved children and was a loving aunt to her many nieces and nephews. When her children, nieces, and nephews were grown, she happily shifted into the role of grandmother and great aunt, showering all of the next generation with patience and kindness. She loved to laugh, listen to country music, and tell stories of her grandchildren's exploits. She was so proud of all of her "babies", no matter their ages. Willette leaves behind to cherish her memory, her husband Leonard Wilson; children: Tammy Cunningham and husband, John, Mike Wilson and wife, Kellye, and Phil Wilson and wife, Ivy); grandchildren: Chad Cunningham and wife, Amanda, Tanner Cunningham, Miles Cunningham, and Erin Wilson; and great-grandchildren: Liam Cunningham and Skye Cunningham. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, and great-grand nephews. Her quick smile and contagious laughter will be missed. She was predeceased by her parents, Lena and Winton Harrison, five brothers, three sisters, and her grandson, Brett Cunningham. Visitation will be held at A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home in Decatur, GA, on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 from 6 pm to 8 pm. A Graveside Service will take place on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at 11am at Melwood Cemetery in Stone Mountain, GA. To leave condolences, please visit her tribute page at www.asturner.com

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
A. S. Turner & Sons
AUG
30
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Melwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
A. S. Turner & Sons
2773 North Decatur Road
Decatur, GA 30031
(404) 292-1551
