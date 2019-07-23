ALEXANDER, William William Bradford Alexander (Brad) was born in Atlanta, Georgia on February 19, 1982. He lived a life full of adventure and exploration for 37 years before passing on July 17, 2019. Brad was an artist, designer, builder, home-brewer, wood-worker, jogger, hiker, soccer coach, traveler, camper, gardener, Atlanta United fan, video-gamer, movie lover, and DJ. Most importantly, he was an amazing husband, father, son, brother, and friend. Brad was kind, thoughtful, funny, trustworthy, and genuine. He married the love of his life, Jennifer, in 2009. They celebrated 10 wonderful years together with an unforgettable trip to Croatia in May of this year. Brad and Jennifer have two beautiful children, Grayson and Willow, who Brad loved more than anything in this world. Brad attended Milton High School and graduated from Savannah College of Art and Design. He led an adult life of creativity both at work and at home. Brad leaves behind his wife, Jennifer; his son, Grayson; his daughter, Willow; his parents, Doug and Patricia Alexander; and his sister, Liz Alexander. A visitation will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at A.S. Turner & Sons in Decatur with a service to follow at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: https://www.gofundme.com/f/bradalexanderfamily. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 23, 2019