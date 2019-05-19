Resources More Obituaries for William Amacher Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? William Amacher

AMACHER, William C. William Christopher Amacher, age 92, passed away on May 12, 2019 at his home in Dunwoody. He was preceded in death by his cherished wife of 51 years, Vera Joyce Amacher. Bill was born in Tennessee in 1926, to Annie Sue Drake Amacher and Fritz Amacher. The family moved to Dunwoody in 1934 to pursue farming. After graduating from Chamblee High School, Bill proudly served our country in WWII, with a Military Police Battalion. After being discharged, he returned to Georgia to continue his education, and played football at Erskine University and West Georgia College, but would ultimately transfer to the University of Georgia. Along with his brother, Fred Amacher, he formed Amacher Bros. Construction Co. in 1953 and was a commercial contractor for over 50 years in Atlanta. Bill was an active member of Dunwoody United Methodist Church, and particularly enjoyed his Crusaders Sunday School class. He was a member of Dunwoody Preservation Trust, working alongside his beloved wife, Joyce, on a number of community service projects. The City of Dunwoody awarded him Keys to the City in honor of his dedication to historic preservation. Whether he was playing tennis on his backyard court, vegetable gardening, studying history, playing golf, boating on Lake Lanier, or dancing, Bill was always very active and thoroughly enjoyed all of it. He loved watching the Dawgs between the hedges as well as the Braves and the Falcons. He and his wife Joyce traveled all over the US, China, Europe, Canada and Mexico. Bill loved to entertain in the home he built for his family in Dunwoody. He had a unique voice that is often imitated but never totally mastered. His family will miss seeing Bill driving around Dunwoody in his pickup truck full of construction equipment, hardhat in tow. He is survived by his son, Zachery Christopher Amacher, and wife Amie. He is also survived by his wife's children who he loved dearly, Zerah Whitfield Wilson and husband Bob and Zelda Whitfield Patrick and husband Dixon, six grandchildren; Lauren and Elliott Wilson, Samantha and Brenda Patrick, Allison and Kimberly Amacher, nephews Eric Amacher and Lance Amacher and their families. The memorial service will be on Thursday, May 30th, at Dunwoody United Methodist Church at 11:00 a.m. Friends and family are invited to gather at 10:00 a.m. for visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Dunwoody United Methodist Church in memory of Bill Amacher. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 19, 2019