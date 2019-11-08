Services
Cannon-Cleveland Funeral Directors
2580 Hwy42 N
McDonough, GA 30253
770-914-1414
William Anglyn
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
The Arlington
Naples, FL
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Cannon-Cleveland Funeral Directors
2580 Hwy42 N
McDonough, GA 30253
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Cannon-Cleveland Funeral Directors
2580 Hwy42 N
McDonough, GA 30253
ANGLYN, William Ted William Ted Anglyn, age 59, passed away surrounded by his loved ones at his home in Naples, Florida on Friday, November 1st 2019, after an 11 month battle with Glioblastoma. Ted is survived by his wife, Terresa Ferruccio-Anglyn, his mother, Lillian Anglyn, his children Meredith and Ben Anglyn, his step children, Alexis Ferruccio and Jonathan Austin, his brothers, Derrell and Alan Anglyn and their families. He was preceded in death by his father, Derrell Anglyn. Ted graduated in the top 10% of his class from Auburn University in 1982 with a Bachelors of Science in Finance. He began his appraisal career shortly thereafter and in his 37 years in the industry he has written six books on the subject and published numerous articles. He is the recipient of the 2017 Lifetime Achievement Award and the eponymous annual Leadership and Development Advisory Council's (LDAC) Ted Anglyn Award. Ted is an honorary member at multiple Appraisal Institute Chapters nationwide and was instrumental in growing membership and education programs within the Appraisal Institute. Ted leaves behind a prodigious legacy throughout the appraisal world. Ted's passion for football, baseball and travel are only surpassed by his passion for God and family. He visited all 50 states before the age of 30, all 7 continents before the age of 40. Ted has been to all 30 Major League Baseball Stadiums and has been to 28 out of the 32 National Football League Stadiums. Ted has been a faithful Falcons fan since 1966 and a season ticket holder since 2002. RISE UP! Ted is unwavering in his support for Hampton Elementary School where he attended as a child, Grady Hospital where he has supported the nursing staff for over 15 years and most recently the nursing staff at Jackson Memorial. In Ted's honor, these long held traditions will continue. Ted's family will be holding two memorial services. The first service will be held in Naples, Florida on Friday, November 8th, 2019 at The Arlington at 2 PM. The second service will be held in McDonough, Georgia on Friday, November 15th at Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors with visitation from 1-2 PM with the memorial service at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the William "Ted" Anglyn Memorial Fundraiser with the Glioblastoma Foundation. https://glioblastomafoundation-remember-honor.everydayhero.com/us/william-ted-anglyn-memorial-fundraiser.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 8, 2019
