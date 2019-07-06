JONES, William B. LANDRUM William B. Jones, 81, of Lake Lanier, Landrum, SC died of esophageal cancer, July 3, 2019. Bill was brought up in Lyman, SC, attended James F. Byrnes High School in Duncan, SC. He was an Eagle Scout and the first President of the Student Body at Byrnes High School, Class of 1956. Bill earned his BS degree in 1960 and MBA degree in 1962 at the University of South Carolina. Bill was Head Cheerleader for two years and lettered in track, cross country and swimming. He was an active member in many college activities including Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. He served 6 years in the National Guard in the Army Reserve. Upon graduation, Bill moved to Atlanta, GA and was a stock broker for 35 years. He retired from Paine Webber as an Account Vice President in 1998 and moved to his home on Lake Lanier, SC, near Tryon. After retirement, Bill was active in many local activities, including the Tryon Kiwanis Club, Tryon Investment Club, the Lake Lanier Civic Association and was a Master Gardner. His hobbies included fishing, bridge and auctioneering for numerous local charities. Bill is survived by two sons, Adam and Hunter Jones, brothers, Dan Jones of Sonoma, CA and sister, Carol Ann J. Washington of Richmond, VA. A memorial service will be held 3:00 p.m., Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the Tryon Congregational Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kiwanis Club of Tryon, P.O. Box 263, Tryon, NC 28782 or to Tryon Boy Scouts. An online guest register is available at www.mcfarlandfuneralchapel.com McFarland Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Tryon, North Carolina Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 6, 2019