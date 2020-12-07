1/1
William Backus
BACKUS, William D.

Mr. William D. Backus, (Mr. Bill) passed away December 3, 2020 at his home in Decatur surrounded by his family.

He was a native of Norfolk, VA where he began his career in the elevator business. He was also a veteran of the United States Army serving in the Korean War.

Mr. Bill was a mechanical genius using his skills to help anyone in need. He was a Christian who loved and served the Lord and enjoyed sharing his testament. His talents were many, one being repairing old bicycles for needy children at Christmas.

In addition to his parents, John Quincy and Avis Winkers Backus, he was preceded in death by his son, Kenny and daughter in law, Carole.

Surviving relatives are his loving and faithful wife of 65 years, Jean; daughter, Kim; twin sister, Barbara Heuay of Orange City, FL; and many nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to niece, Amy, who provided love and support during his times of illness.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in Memorial Park Cemetery. Rev. Mike Taylor will officiate.

Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504 is in charge of arrangements.

Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Park
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
(770) 287-8227
