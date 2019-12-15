|
|
BAILEY, Jr., WIlliam "Bill" William "Bill" Bailey, Jr, 85, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Mr. Bailey was born in Guilford Co., NC to the late William Fleming Bailey and Margaret Brown Bailey. Mr. Bailey was a retired Real Estate Developer and Rancher. He loved spending time with his family, watching Duke basketball, and doing never-ending renovations to his (and other's) homes. Mr. Bailey is survived by his wife, Carla Bailey; daughters: Margaret Ast (Greg), Stetson Hoffman (Chris), Stacy Bailey (Matt); son, Bill Bailey, III (Karen); brother, T. Ed Bailey (Corinna); 12 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial donations be made to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS, 66675-8516. The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Hillsborough. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 15, 2019