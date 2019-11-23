Services
McKoon Funeral Home
38 Jackson Street
Newnan, GA 30263
(770) 253-4580
Resources
More Obituaries for William Banks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Banks Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Banks Jr. Obituary
BANKS, Jr., William Nathaniel William Nathaniel Banks, Jr., age 95, of Newnan, Georgia, died November 15th after a brief illness, at his home, Bankshaven. Known and respected by antiquarians and preservationists throughout the country, William was proudest of the 1820s Federal-style home which he had rescued from the area of Milledgeville and meticulously restored and reconstructed on his family's property in Newnan. He also maintained an important 19th century residence in Temple, New Hampshire. William was born in Newnan on March 6, 1924, the son of the late William N. Banks, Sr. and Evelyn Wright Banks. He graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Yale University. He was a prolific author of articles for The Magazine Antiques as well as a playwright. His plays "The Curate's Play" and "The Glad Girls" were professionally produced. William was admired by friends and scholars for his deep knowledge of American architecture and the decorative arts as well as for his genial temperament and hospitality. He was a long-term member and had served as Vice-Chair of the Board of the MacDowell Colony, a contemporary arts organization in New Hampshire, and was a life member of the Board of Directors of the High Museum of Art. William's ashes will be interred in the Grantville, City Cemetery in Grantville, Georgia in a private family service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mckoon.com. McKoon Funeral Home 770-253-4580.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McKoon Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -