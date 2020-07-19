William Banner

BANNER, Jr., William William Robert Banner, Jr., (Bobby), passed away on July 11, 2020, as a result of an automobile accident. Bobby was born March 29, 1970, in Savannah, GA. where he resided until moving with his family to Sandy Springs, GA. In 1985. He attended Hancock Day School and Savannah Christian Preparatory in Savannah and Riverwood High School in Sandy Springs. He is survived by his parents William R. Banner and Dianne Snell Banner, brother Walter Frederick Banner, niece Madeline Swick, Uncles Barry E. Snell (Dottie), Reginald H. Snell (Mary Frances), and Orrin Banner. Aunts Rebecca Banner and Ruth Banner and the Love of his life, fiancee Lydia Fitzsimons Bobby was a free spirit with a kind and loving heart. He had a larger-than-life persona with an appetite for adventure and mischief. Bobby was a passionate music lover and one of the earliest fans of the band WideSpread Panic and named his company Well Spread Painting. In a perfect world, he would have been surrounded by all his friends listening to his bootleg tapes of WideSpread Panic and the Grateful Dead. Bobby had a brilliant mind and a fondness for literature and would often share his own brand of Gonzo journalism through his unique brand of storytelling. Bobby loved people, sometimes more than he loved himself when struggling with his addictions. His friends and family will remember a kind man with a magnetic, humorous, witty, and fearless personality. Bobby will be forever loved, missed, and remembered. We take comfort in knowing that Bobby is surrounded by light, free from the struggle, and as in life, dancing and spinning a tale with old friends and family. (Thanks Jeff Bransford). Condolences may be sent to 645 Glenairy Drive, Sandy Springs, GA 30328



