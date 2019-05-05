BARBER, Jr., William Hawthorne William Hawthorne Barber, Jr. of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 28, 2019. Bill was born on January 30, 1961 in Atlanta where he lived most of his life. He was an incredibly loving son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend. He is survived by his mother, Gladys Lamb Barber, his siblings Kathy (Barber) and Paul Boyer, Ken and Cindy (Rugh) Barber, Ellen (Barber) and Kevin Vanderpool, and several nieces and nephews: Scott Boyer, Molly Boyer, Chase Barber, Clay Barber, Caroline Barber, Will Vanderpool and Mary Kate Vanderpool, as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins in Metro Atlanta, Colorado Springs, Colorado and Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. His father, William Hawthorne Barber, predeceased him. Bill was a graduate of Riverwood High School in Sandy Springs, Georgia and Davidson College in Davidson, North Carolina. He worked in the banking industry for many years then transitioned to the retail industry. He earned the rank of Eagle Scout with Troop 60 based at the First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta and was also an Assistant Scoutmaster in his adult years. He was a lifelong member of the First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta where he volunteered for the Sunday Breakfast for the homeless in the community and other church activities including the Archive Committee, Care Council, and Worship Service Usher. He shared his gentle nature, kind heart, and love for people with church members as a lay minister in the Stephen Ministry. In his spare time, he enjoyed helping new U.S. immigrants by providing English Language instruction. He possessed a great love of art, literature, music, antiques and travel but his greatest loves were for his God and his family. There will be a celebration of his life at the First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta on Friday, May 10 at 11:00 AM. A reception will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory can be made to The Fund for Davidson, Davidson College, Box 7170, Davidson, NC 28035 or www.davidson.edu/makeagift Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 5, 2019