William Barber
BARBER, William Fredrick William Fredrick Barber, 87, of Marietta, Georgia passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Bud to his family, Bill to his friends, was born to Fred and Evelyn Barber in Virginia, Minnesota, being raised in Tacoma, Washington where he met and married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Beverlee Haman. Bud was a proud Marine Corps veteran of the Korean War where he was awarded the Purple Heart. He was an alumnus of the University of Washington, and lifelong Mason. After a company move with his wife and four children across the country to Marietta, GA in 1969 he and Bev subsequently resided in North Ridgeville, OH; Columbia, MD; Huntington, CT; Roswell and Big Canoe, GA. Bud was National Sales Manager for Georgia Pacific, Paper Products Division when retiring after 30 years. He was a much loved father, grandfather, great-grandfather and loyal friend, enjoying family, hunting, and sharing a good story. His zest for life was infectious. Bud was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Beverlee; son, Blaire; sisters Jean, Betty Lou and Beverly. He is survived by 3 of his children, Debbie (Bill) Allgood of Dallas, GA; Georgia (Mike) Anders of Marietta, GA; and Jeffrey (Dawn) Barber of Ellicott City, MD; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. The family has held a private celebration of his life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Kidney Fund.org.



Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 18, 2020.
