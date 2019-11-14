Services
Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory
5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
(770) 448-5757
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory
5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory
5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
William Barnett Obituary
BARNETT, William Gerald William Gerald Barnett of Chamblee, Georgia, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019. A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Gerald served in the U.S. Navy in the Pacific Theater during World War II. Prior to his retirement, he was Supervisor with Western Electric Installation and transferred to Bellsouth in the Power/Maintenance Engineering. Gerald was a member of the First Baptist Church in Doraville. He was a longtime member of Chamblee Sardis Lodge # 444 F & AM and Electa Chapter #6 OES. Gerald enjoyed baseball, gardening, spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife Nina C. Barnett; daughters, Elecia B. Mitchell and Dina B. Welsh and her husband, Todd A. Welsh; grandchildren, Ashley M. Cooper, John C. Mitchell, Jr., Emilie N. Mitchell, Brandon W. Welsh and Ryan A. Welsh; great-grandchildren, Bradley L. Cooper and Olivia R. Cooper. Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092; 770-448-5757.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 14, 2019
