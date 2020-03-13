|
BENNETT, William William Augustus Bennett was born November 7, 1929, in Augusta, GA and passed away March 8, 2020 in Macon, GA. His parents were Mamie and William A. Bennett, Sr., and his early home was in Thomson, GA. where he graduated from Thomson High School. At the age of 16, Bill entered Georgia Institute of Technology and graduated in 1950 with a degree in Electrical Engineering. Following college, he served in the U.S. Army Signal Corp. for 2 years. In 1953, Bill married Edith Arrena Langford of Warrenton, GA and they soon made their home in Decatur, GA. Bill worked as a Consulting Engineer in Atlanta for several firms over the next 40 years. As a member of the Georgia Society of Professional Engineers, he served in several offices including as president. Always active in church life, Bill was a member of First Baptist Church, Eatonton where he was a deacon. In retirement, Bill and Edith moved to Eatonton, GA, where they lived on Lake Oconee. Throughout his life, Bill enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, hunting and gardening. Watching his grandchildren's sporting events was a favorite activity. His greatest joy was found in time spent with his family. Bill is survived by his wife of 67 years, Edith, daughter Cynthia Bennett Cogdell and husband Rick, son William Franklin Bennett and wife Andi. His grandchildren are Billy Bennett (Jill) and Hannah Bennett, Ben Cogdell (Whitney) and Shelley Cogdell. A Memorial Service will be held at First Baptist Church of Eatonton on Sat., March 14; visitation at 1 and service at 2, Rev. William Kitchen and Dr. Keithen Tucker officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Eatonton, 115 N. Madison Ave., Eatonton, GA 31024. -- Williams Funeral Home of Eatonton, GA has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 13, 2020