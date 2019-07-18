BERRY, William L. "Bill" May 7, 1923 July 15, 2019 William ("Bill") L. Berry, 96, a native of Louisville, GA, a long- time resident of Greensboro, GA and most recently a resident of Atlanta, GA passed away on July 15, 2019. Bill was a veteran of World War II serving as a Staff Sargent in the 135th Infantry Regiment of the 34th Infantry Division ("Red Bull") of the U.S. Army. He retired from Southern Bell in 1982 after 34 years of service as an engineer. He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Frances Wiggins Berry; his parents, Albert Julian Berry and Ada Sessions Berry; brothers, Albert Berry and Clarence Berry; sisters, Carolyn Brown and Francis Stanik; and his grandson, Brian Baker. He is survived by his daughters, Libby Churchill (Joe) of Clayton, NY, Tricia Baker of Atlanta, GA, and Robin Riecke of Atlanta, GA; three grandchildren; seven great- grandchildren; his wonderful caregiver and friend, Rick Livingston; and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of his life will be held at 2:00pm on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Walker United Methodist Church, 2730 Walker Church Rd., Greensboro, GA, 30642 with the Rev. John W. Pike officiating. Interment will be at the Greensboro City Cemetery in Greensboro, GA. McCommons Funeral Home, 109 West Broad St., Greensboro, GA, (706) 453-2626, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.mccommonsfuneralhome.com Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 18, 2019