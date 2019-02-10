BIBB, William Frank William Frank Bibb, 69, died peacefully at home Friday, February 1, 2019. He was a lifelong resident of Atlanta and worked his way through Georgia Tech graduating in physics. He entered the Army where he served at Edgewood Arsenal, MD working in the biophysics lab. After his honorable discharge, he returned to Atlanta and earned his MS in biology at Georgia State University. Bill went on to a long career at CDC. He and then wife Ann lived in Decatur for 36 years where they raised their beloved sons Robert and John. For many years he coached their soccer, basketball and baseball teams. Bill had a passion for learning and loved gardening, photography and Georgia Tech sports. After his retirement from CDC he devoted his full attention to his art gallery, The Seen, in Decatur. He is preceded in death by his son, John Gordon Bibb; parents, Sybil and Raymond Bibb; and his brother, Michael Bibb. He is survived by son Robert William Bibb (Audrey), grandsons, Ian and Austin Bibb; nephews, Michael and Jeffrey Bibb and his former wife, Ann Early Bibb. A special thanks to hospice caregivers, Carol, Susan, Kendra and volunteer, Randy. A memorial service will be held at a future date. A. S. Turner & Sons, Decatur GA. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary