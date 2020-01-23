|
BICKSLER, William Hamilton "Bix" William Hamilton Bicksler (Bix), age 72, formerly of Atlanta died January 6, 2020 in his home in Bozeman, Montana. Born to Charles and Margaret Bicksler in Pottstown, PA, he graduated from the Hill School and UNC Chapel Hill, where he was captain of the lacrosse team and a member of the ATO fraternity. A broker with Stifel in Bozeman, Bix was an avid sportsman, who loved skiing, hiking, fishing and mountain climbing. Bix is survived by his children, Caroline Little (Jason) and Hamilton Bicksler (Chompoo); grandchildren Rynn Little, Eleanor Little and Nate Bicksler; his brother Fred Bicksler and sister Barb Harvey. A celebration of his life will be held in Bozeman, Montana on June 27, 2020. Donations in Bix's memory may be sent to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 23, 2020