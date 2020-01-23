Resources
More Obituaries for William Bicksler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Bicksler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Bicksler Obituary
BICKSLER, William Hamilton "Bix" William Hamilton Bicksler (Bix), age 72, formerly of Atlanta died January 6, 2020 in his home in Bozeman, Montana. Born to Charles and Margaret Bicksler in Pottstown, PA, he graduated from the Hill School and UNC Chapel Hill, where he was captain of the lacrosse team and a member of the ATO fraternity. A broker with Stifel in Bozeman, Bix was an avid sportsman, who loved skiing, hiking, fishing and mountain climbing. Bix is survived by his children, Caroline Little (Jason) and Hamilton Bicksler (Chompoo); grandchildren Rynn Little, Eleanor Little and Nate Bicksler; his brother Fred Bicksler and sister Barb Harvey. A celebration of his life will be held in Bozeman, Montana on June 27, 2020. Donations in Bix's memory may be sent to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -