BIRD, JR., William Weston William Weston Bird, Jr., age 60, passed away in his home in Locust Grove, GA on April 6, 2020 due to Covid 19. He was born June 27, 1959 in Tampa, FL to William Weston Bird, Sr. and Margaret Dashiell Bird. He was a 1977 graduate of Southwest DeKalb High School, Decatur, GA where he played football. He attended DeKalb College. He worked as a manager for Royal Food Service, Inc. for 25 years. He was loved by all his friends, and described as a great man, comical, and kind. He loved UGA football, Braves, hunting and fishing with his son Weston. He is survived by his 14 year old son William Weston Bird, III, two sisters, Lee Bird McKee and Margaret Lynn Bird, a niece and cousins. Family, friends and others whose lives Billy touched are invited to his Celebration of Life Memorial Service, to be announced.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 22, 2020
