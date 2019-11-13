|
BLAND, William Dr. William H. Bland transitioned peacefully on Nov. 8, after a long illness. He was 91. Memorial celebration will be held Friday, Nov. 15, at 1 PM, at the Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel. Family and friends please assemble at the chapel at 12:30 PM on the day of service. He is survived by his sister, Marjorie Freeman from New York; children, Janet Gaffney Carter (Jimmy), Marjorie Kelly (Alfie), Frances Harris (Darryl, M.D.), and William Bland, Jr.; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and numerous other loving family members. Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW, Atlanta, (404)349-3000, www.mbfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 13, 2019