BOLES, William J. "Billy" William J. "Billy" Boles passed away peacefully on September 1, 2019. Mr. Boles was 95 years old and a lifelong resident of Duluth, GA. He was a member of Duluth First United Methodist Church and the Duluth Masonic Lodge #480 F&AM over 65 years. Mr. Boles was a member of the U.S. Army and fought in World War II at the Battle of the Bulge. He was a POW but escaped to safety. He was awarded two bronze stars as well as other medals. He was awarded his POW medals in 1989 after 45 years in a ceremony at Fort McPherson. He was in the U.S. Army 7th armored division organization serving as President for 8 years, the Battle of the Bulge Association as well as several other organizations. He was retired from Latex Construction Company after 56 years of loyal and dedicated service. In his earlier days, he was one of the race car drivers that started NASCAR in 1948 with Bill France, Sr. He is survived by his three daughters, Beverlt Cantwell, Sandra Lamar and Diane Greer; sister, Betty Ruth Singleton; brother, Jimmy Martin; grandchildren, Billy Donau, Lisa Greer, Media Medrano; great-grandchildren, Krystal West and Ashley Hutto; great-great-grandchildren, Kinsley and Ethan Hutto, Parker and Bralee West. Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM, Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Duluth First United Methodist Church. Interment Peachtree Memorial Park, Norcross. The family will receive friends Monday 2:00 to 4:00 PM and 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory Duluth Chapel, 770-476-2535.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 3, 2019