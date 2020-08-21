William Brand

BRAND, William D. William D. Brand, age 85, of Powder Springs, Georgia formerly of DeKalb County passed away August 13, 2020. Services will be held at a later date. William was a native of Atlanta, GA spending the last 17 years in Powder Springs, GA. He was a retired teacher from DeKalb County Schools and also retired from the United States Navy. He attended Macland Baptist Church. Survivors include: sister: Barbara Summers of Powder Springs, GA; nieces and nephews: Teresa Hensley of Powder Springs, GA, Alan (Sheri) Summers of Powder Springs, GA and Jeff (Linda) Summers of Newnan, GA. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com
