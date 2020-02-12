|
BUECHLER, Jr., William E. William E. Buechler, Jr. age 99, of Woodstock, passed away Feb. 7, 2020. He was married to the love of his life Lily Branham for 62 years. William proudly served as a B29 pilot during WWII and continued his service in the Army Reserves for 21 years, retiring as a Lt. Colonel. He also worked for Southern Railway for 42 years as a Passenger Account Manager. Services will be at St. Matthews Episcopal Church, Snellville, GA, on Feb. 14, at 10 AM. Visitation will be held at A. S. Turner & Sons, Decatur, Thursday, Feb. 13, from 7 PM to 8 PM.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 12, 2020