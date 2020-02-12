Services
A. S. Turner & Sons
2773 North Decatur Road
Decatur, GA 30031
(404) 292-1551
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Matthews Episcopal Church
1520 Oak Rd,
Snellville, GA
Committal
Following Services
Decatur Cemetery
229 Bell St,
Decatur, GA
William Buechler Jr. Obituary
BUECHLER, Jr., William E. William E. Buechler, Jr. age 99, of Woodstock, passed away Feb. 7, 2020. He was married to the love of his life Lily Branham for 62 years. William proudly served as a B29 pilot during WWII and continued his service in the Army Reserves for 21 years, retiring as a Lt. Colonel. He also worked for Southern Railway for 42 years as a Passenger Account Manager. Services will be at St. Matthews Episcopal Church, Snellville, GA, on Feb. 14, at 10 AM. Visitation will be held at A. S. Turner & Sons, Decatur, Thursday, Feb. 13, from 7 PM to 8 PM.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 12, 2020
