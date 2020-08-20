1/1
William Burleson Jr.
1956 - 2020
{ "" }
William Clyde Burleson, Jr., "Pop" passed away August 18, 2020 surrounded by family. Born in Marion, North Carolina on September 14, 1956, he was an Army Sergeant with the 82nd Airborne before marrying Donna Burleson on August 8, 1980. He is survived by his mother, Creola Fox, sister, Penny Burleson, wife, Donna and their three children and spouses, Emily (Eric) Davis, Nicolas (Jessica) Burleson, Matthew (Priscilla) Burleson and grandchildren, Easton Davis, Rylan Burleson and Ellie Davis. All of these he loved and cared for deeply. A private service will be held on Friday, August 21 followed by a Celebration of Life on Saturday, August 22 in Woodstock, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Celebration of Life
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
August 20, 2020
With my deepest sympathy in this time of such great loss of Mr Burleson
May the " God of all comfort" see the family through this difficult time.
Penny
