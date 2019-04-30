BUTLER, Sr. William Edward William Edward Butler, Sr. passed away April 27, 2019. He was born November 17, 1926 in Delta, Colorado with his early years spent in Mountain City, Tennessee. He graduated high school from R.J. Reynolds in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. In 1945 he entered the US Army serving as asergeant in Europe until 1947. Upon his return, he entered Wake Forest University where he was a member of the Varsity football team. He received his BS degree in Physical Education and Health Science and later his Masters from Middle Tennessee State University. He was a teacher, coach, and high school administrator in the Atlanta City school system for 28 years and later in the Dekalb County school system at Chamblee High School and Stone Mountain High School before retiring. In 2017 he was honored with his induction into the Chamblee High School Hall of Fame. Throughout the years, countless former students have honored him by coming by to speak with him and tell him of his influence on their lives. He was a long-time member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Decatur. He loved his Demon Deacons, playing golf, John Wayne movies, music from the big band era but more than anything else, his family and the time spent with them. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Frances Gaddy Butler, his sons Ed Butler, Jr (Jan), Bob Butler (Keigh), and his daughter, Becky Butler Aydelette (Buddy); his grandchildren Blair Butler Avendano (Mario), Lauren Aydelette Cooley (Joe), Lindsey Aydelette Howell (Gil), Kendall Butler Adams (Josh), Graham Butler (Amanda), and Cameron Butler Wooten (Ethan), and great grandchildren Jackson and Reese Howell, Sam and EmmaClaire Cooley,Tripp and Abby Butler, and Hallie and Madeline Adams. Memorial Service will be 2:00, May 1 at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Decatur GA with, interment for immediate family in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Visitation at 1:00 pm in the church. The family would like to thank KingsBridge Retirment Community for their unwavering love and care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Eagle Ranch. Psalm 116:15 "Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints." Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary