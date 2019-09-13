|
BUTSCH, William M. "Bill" William "Bill" M. Butsch, 74, of Atlanta, GA peacefully passed on September 5th, 2019 surrounded by friends and family. Bill was born August 3rd, 1945 in Birmingham, Alabama to the late Leonard M. and Felicia Butsch. He received his B.A. from Auburn University, and his J.D. and LLM at Woodrow Wilson College of Law. Mr. Butsch was a veteran of the U.S. Airforce. He owned and operated his own practice for over three decades. Mr. Butsch had an unquenchable thirst for knowledge, was an avid reader, piano player, a loyal friend, and devoted brother. Bill is survived by his sister, Barbara B. Thompson and dozens of friends who considered him family. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, September 15th, 2019 at The Independent located at 931 Monroe Dr. Ne. Suite C-205, Atlanta, GA 30308 at 6 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made https://urldefense.proofpoint.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 13, 2019