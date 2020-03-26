Resources
William C. "Bill" Bartholomay


1928 - 2020
William C. "Bill" Bartholomay Obituary
Bill Bartholomay, who brought the Braves to Atlanta in 1966, has died. He was 91.

The Chicago insurance brokerage executive led a group that purchased the Milwaukee Braves for $6.2 million in 1962, decided in 1964 to relocate the franchise to Atlanta and fought Wisconsin court battles to complete the move in 1966.

Bartholomay's group sold the Braves to Ted Turner for $11 million in 1976, partly because some of his partners' enthusiasm for their investment had waned. But Bartholomay's enthusiasm for baseball - and especially for the Braves - remained strong four-plus decades after selling the team.

Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 26, 2020
