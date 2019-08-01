|
CALHOUN, Sr., William Wooten "Bill" William (Bill) Wooten Calhoun, Sr. approached life with intellectual curiosity, a genuine interest in others, and unwavering dedication to his faith and family. He died on July 27, 2019 at Historic Roswell Place. He is survived by his children Nancy (Omer) Renner of Morristown, Tennessee; Betsy (Michael Corzine) Calhoun of Tallahassee, Florida; William (Paula) Calhoun Jr. of Dacula; and Denny Calhoun of Roswell. He treasured his grandchildren Ben (Connie) Renner, Amy (Ben) Austin, Andrew Corzine, Tripp Calhoun and Cason Calhoun. Bill also leaves behind several nieces and nephews, as well as special friends John and Josephine Adams; Carol Reece; Marsha Swanson; Matthew, Courtney, Latham, Calhoun and Mace Hester; and Myron, Lorraine, and Connie Segraves . He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Nell Hall Calhoun, parents Amy Sexton Calhoun and Elijah Jackson Calhoun, Sr., and siblings Amy Kimsey, E.J. Calhoun, Jr., Bennie Buechel, Eugene Calhoun, Janie Aten, Mack (Buddy) Calhoun, and Edwin Calhoun. Born in Grand Ridge, Florida on July 9, 1926, Bill grew up on the family farm in Sylvester, Georgia, and then earned bachelor's and master's degrees from Georgia Tech. He served honorably in the United States Army during both World War II and the Korean War. Bill married Nell Wadsworth Hall on June 16, 1953 and soon accepted a position with Union Camp, where he would spend his entire professional career. His aptitude for motivating teams and improving operations led to positions of increasing responsibility, and he and Nell and their growing family moved to Savannah; Morristown, Tennessee; and Roswell. Bill retired from the company in 1991 after 38 years. As an engineer, Bill was keenly interested in learning how things work, but he was even more interested in learning about people. He enjoyed spirited conversation about any topic, from history and science to movies and sports. An avid reader, he always kept a stack of books by his favorite chair, along with his pen and the day's crossword puzzle. Bill was an active member of Roswell United Methodist Church, where he was a longtime member of the Seekers Sunday School Class and enjoyed helping with Wednesday night dinners. He supported the Noah's Ark Sunday School Class for people with special needs, as well as enAble of Georgia (now InCommunity) and Special Olympics. A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 3:00PM at Roswell United Methodist Church with Dr. Tom Davis officiating. A gathering for family and friends will take place at the church immediately following the service. Interment will be in Sylvester on August 10, 2019 at 2:00PM. In lieu of flowers, anyone so desiring may make memorial gifts to Roswell United Methodist Church (www.rumc.com). SouthCare Cremation and Funeral Society is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 1, 2019