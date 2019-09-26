Services
H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel
173 Allen Road Ne
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
(404) 851-9900
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel
173 Allen Road Ne
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Luke's Presbyterian Church
1978 Mt. Vernon Road
Dunwoody, GA
View Map
1933 - 2019
CALHOUN, William Edgar "Bill" William Edgar Calhoun, age 86, of Dunwoody Georgia passed away September 23, 2019. Bill was born January 20, 1933, to Edith Holcomb and William E. Calhoun in Hapeville, Georgia. He attended Hapeville High School where he played football and ran track. Bill married the love of his life, Joyce Blankenship in 1955 and they celebrated 64 years of marriage this year. Bill served in the Army Signal Corps and was stationed at both Fort Huachuca, Arizona and Yucca Flat, Nevada where he was assigned to radio communications for atom bomb testing under the Atomic Energy Commission. Bill participated in the Army Color Guard and led a drill team routine that was featured on the Ed Sullivan show. After serving his country, Bill received his Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Southern Tech. He worked for 40 years in the HVAC and plumbing industry where he designed systems for many of Atlanta's signature buildings. In retirement, Bill developed a passion for genealogy and helped many reunite with loved ones. He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather. Bill is survived by his wife; Joyce, son; Greg and his wife Laura, of Alpharetta, daughter; Jennifer Uhler, of Tampa, FL, and grandchildren; Rachel Lewis, Sarah Mixson, Elizabeth Calhoun, Jenna Hinson, and Joshua Perez. A funeral service to celebrate Bill's life will be held Saturday, September 28th, at 10 AM, at St. Luke's Presbyterian Church, 1978 Mount Vernon Road, Dunwoody, GA 30338. Visitation will be held Friday, September 27th, from 6 - 8 PM, at H.M. Patterson & Sons, 173 Allen Road, Sandy Springs., 30328.
