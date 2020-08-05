1/
William Carroll III
1947 - 2020
CARROLL, III, William Reynolds William "Bill" Reynolds Carroll, III, of Dunwoody, passed away August 2, 2020. Mr. Carroll was born in Kingstree, SC on October 23, 1947 and was the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. W.R. Carroll, Jr. He graduated from the University of South Carolina where he earned a BA degree in History. Mr. Carroll was a historian, botanist, artist, poet and musician. He was also a devoted husband, father and friend. Bill will always be remembered by his quick wit and fantastic sense of humor. He was preceded in death by his son, William Reynolds "Reyn" Carroll, IV and is survived by his wife of 47 years, Frances Alterman Carroll, son, Bartholomew Rivers Carroll, V (Kelsey), daughter, Stream Carroll Pickett (Thomas), grandchildren, Hannah, Lily and Sterling Pickett, and sister, Nancy Carroll Geckler. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation. Graveside services will be Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 2 PM, at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mount Vernon Hwy., Sandy Springs, GA 30328.


Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Arlington Memorial Park
