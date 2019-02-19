Resources
Dr. William Carter JENKINS

Dr. William Carter JENKINS Obituary
JENKINS, Dr. William Carter "Bill" Entered into eternal rest on Sunday, February 17, 2019. Dr. William Carter Jenkins. Residence: Atlanta, GA. Dr. Jenkins is the husband of Dr. Diane Louise Rowley; son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Albert Daniel and Martha Jenkins, Sr.; father of Ms. Danielle Margaret Rowley-Jenkins; brother of Mr. Albert Daniel Jenkins, Jr.; and the uncle of Ms. Robin Jenkins, Mr. Albert Daniel Jenkins, III, and Ms. Alexandra Jenkins. Mr. Jenkins was 73 years old and an Epidemiologist. Announcements for a memorial service honoring Dr. Jenkins will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 19, 2019
