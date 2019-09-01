|
|
CARTWRIGHT, William Allan "Bill" William Allan Cartwright, "Bill" age 49, of Brookhaven, Georgia died peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on August 30, following a brief illness. Bill graduated from the University of Georgia, and remained an avid sports fan, especially of the Georgia Bulldogs and the Atlanta Braves. He remembered practically all the players' history and their statistics. Bill loved life, good jokes and, most of all, his family. Bill was quite close to his brothers, Tom and Rob. He enjoyed watching TV's "Jeopardy" with his father and often displayed a depth of knowledge not otherwise evident. He loved his cat, Jinx, and many would say the feeling was reciprocal. Bill is survived by his loving family: parents, Thomas and Mary Cartwright of Brookhaven; brothers Thomas Jr. and wife Kathy, of Lawrenceville (niece Olivia and nephew Thomas Cartwright III); and Robert and wife Katherine, of Columbus, Georgia (nieces Kate and Sarah). A memorial "Celebration of Life" service will be held at 11 AM on Sept. 7, at St. James United Methodist Church, 4400 Peachtree Dunwoody Road. A reception will follow in the Church Parlor. Inurnment will be in the St. James Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. James United Methodist Church.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 1, 2019