CHANEY, William On Friday, August 30, 2019, William "Ray" Chaney, loving father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 94. Ray was born Oct. 29, 1924 and grew up in East Atlanta. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lottie and John Ingram Chaney, Sr.; brothers, Ingram, Carlton and sister, Thelma; wife, Teresa and daughter, Paula Jones. Ray was an outstanding player for the Fighting Smithies of Tech High his senior year. With World War II at our back door, Ray joined the Army. He was a member of the 88th Infantry and was awarded a Purple Heart and Bronze Star. He is survived by his sister, Jane Cornett; daughter Ceal Bearden (Jim), son-in-law, Cullen Jones; grandchildren, Jennifer and Kevin Jones, Brad, Cliff and Jeff Bearden; great-grandchildren, Camden Jones, Jeremy, Wesley and Jonathan Bearden and nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his friend and ex-wife, Betty Millians of Peachtree City. Ray will be buried at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 at 10:30 AM.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 29, 2019