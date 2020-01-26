Services
CLINE, William Mr. William "Bill" Cline age 89 of Waleska, GA, passed on Friday January 24, 2020, at his home surrounded by family and friends. Mr. Cline was a Retired Major with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources after 34 years of service. Funeral services will be held at 2 PM, Monday, January 27, at the Waleska Baptist Church. with the remains in state from 1 PM, Rev. Rubin Smith and Rev. Charles Davis will officiate. Interment will follow in the Cherokee Memorial Park. Family will receive friends at Funeral Home Sunday 12 noon - 8 PM. Survivors, Wife Dorothy Cline, Waleska, GA, Son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Tracy Cline, Waleska, GA, Daughters, Vicki Boswell, Waleska, GA and Jenny Hughes, Waleska, GA. Grandchildren, Beth and Jason Watkins, Brittany and Bryan Phillips, Neely and Austin Bursmith, Ali and Lee Lamb, Lindsey Cline, Donald Woodward, and Lee Hughes. 8 great-grandchildren. Family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Waleska Masonic Lodge, Reinhardt University, or the Building Fund of the Waleska Baptist Church.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 26, 2020
