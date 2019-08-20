|
COOKSEY, William Gaines "Bill" On Friday, August 16, 2019, William "Bill" Gaines Cooksey passed away at the age of 73. Bill was born in West Point, Georgia on March 7, 1946. He was the child of the late Gaines and Adell Cooksey and the brother of the late Norma Jean Green. Bill was a Vietnam veteran and attended Columbus College. He met his wife of 43 years, Peggy Oglesby, in the winter of 1975, and they married the following year. They have two daughters, Christina Powers of Marietta, Georgia who wed Ben Powers and Sara Palmer of San Diego, California who married Toby Palmer. Bill was very active in the girls' development. As the daughters grew up, he was active in their Girl Scout troops and coaching them in softball. His girls were his life, and he never passed-up an opportunity to be in their lives. He leaves behind 5 grandchildren: Sophia, Sienna, William "Rob", Jackson and Lucas. Since retiring from a career in sales, Bill and Peggy enjoyed traveling extensively. They spent 12 months exploring the Hawaiian Islands, relaxing in the Caribbean and visiting numerous National Parks. Vacationing became his hobby; he was always planning their next adventure. Bill also loved watching his grandchildren play soccer, performing in school plays, vacations at the beach (living the Salt Life), dressing up for Halloween and trips to Disney. He also found pleasure escaping to Sugar Ridge, the family farm in south Alabama. Some of his loves were Alabama football, napping on the beach and eating the freshest seafood. A celebration of Bill's life will be held at 11 AM, on Thursday, Aug. 22 at H. M. Patterson & Son Oglethorpe Hill, 4550 Peachtree Road NE. Bill's nephew, Morgan Green, will be officiating. Visitation will also be held at H. M. Patterson & Son Oglethorpe Hill on Wednesday, Aug. 21, from 5 PM - 7 PM. His final resting place will be at Buck Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Red Level, Alabama on Saturday, Aug. 24, at 12 PM. Abb Oglesby, Joseph Oglesby, Jarrod Oglesby, Ben Powers, and Toby Palmer will be pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Bill can be made to the Full Tummy Project of Covington County, P.O. Box 211, Andalusia, AL 36421 or PayPal: paypal.me/fulltummycovco
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 20, 2019