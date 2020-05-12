Services
COSTEN, William Ernest "Bill" "Mr. Fix It" William Ernest Costen, "Bill Costen" (Mr. Fix It), 84, last residing in Roswell, GA passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020. He was born in Red Level, AL to Wallace and Lois Costen. Bill was the oldest of two children. Survivors include four children, Tracy Payne of Dallas, GA, Jeff Costen of Marietta, GA, Valerie Ilardi of Wesley Chapel, FL, and Kristy of AL, his brother, Jim Costen of Cumming, GA and sister in law Deborah Costen, five grandchildren, Danny, Andy, Clarrisa, Natalie, and Gabriel, one niece, Bleu, one nephew, Jade. The Lord has delivered him to a better place to continue his soul's journey! A memorial service will be held later in the year. Please visit www.DavisStruempf.com to express condolences and email Jeff Costen at [email protected] to be notified of future memorial service.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 12, 2020
