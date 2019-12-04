|
COX, III, William H. William Henry Cox III (Henry) passed away at age 71 on Nov. 29, 2019 at his residence in Canton, GA. Henry was born on Oct. 5, 1948 to William Henry Cox, Jr. and Virginia Goodwin Cox of Blountville, TN. Henry was a graduate of Blountville High School, East Tennessee State University for his Undergraduate, and Pepperdine University for his Master's. Henry served in the Navy during the Vietnam conflict. He was then commissioned as an Army officer where he remained on active duty for 20 years prior to retiring as a Major. During his active duty, he was stationed in Virginia, Hawaii, Tennessee, South Korea and Georgia. Henry is survived by wife Patricia Shelley Cox of Canton, GA. Daughters Stephanie Donabella and husband Frank of Woodstock, GA; Shelley Hewitt and husband Tyson of Anchorage, Alaska. Son William Henry Cox IV and wife Sunchar of Brooklyn, NY. Grandchildren: Frank Donabella, Jr., Mae Donabella, Hunter Hewitt and William Henry Cox V. Siblings: James (Jim) Cox and wife Sheila of Kingsport, TN; Lucinda (Cindy) Graham and husband Michael (Mike) of Blountville, TN and Sally Ross and husband Roger of Acworth, GA. Nieces and nephews: Sarah Adkisson, Chance Graham, Samantha and Christy Ross. The funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, Dec. 7, 12, PM, at the Glenwood Cemetery in the Mausoleum located at 839 Bluff City Hwy., Bristol, TN 37620. Gathering after service will be held at 1960 Feathers Chapel Rd., Blountville, TN 37617. Preferred Memorial Donations to be made to American Diabetes Association, s Project or ETSU Army ROTC Scholarship Fund.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 4, 2019