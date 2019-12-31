|
|
|
CRAIG, William Arthur "Wild Bill" William Arthur Craig, known affectionately as Wild Bill by his grandchildren and friends, completed his time on earth on Dec. 19, 2019. He was an adventurous spirit, enjoying time with others through wrestling, water skiing, scuba diving, hiking, rafting and snow skiing. Born Feb. 21, 1937, he was in the first class to go through all four grades at Northside High School in Atlanta, GA. He is a graduate of the University of the South, better known as Sewanee. He was in the US Air Force Reserves. He helped lead a BSA troop for teens with learning disabilities and volunteered time with kids at Grant Park. He began his career selling tombstones door-to-door for the family business. He went on to become a successful commercial mortgage broker in Atlanta, GA and in Denver, CO. He fell in love with snow skiing and moved to the Rocky Mountains to be close to the sport he loved. He retired in Pagosa Springs, Colorado, joining the Gray Wolves at Wolf Creek. He spent his last three years near his sons in Cleveland, TN and Boise, ID. He will be missed by friends and family, including his brothers, Gene Craig and Steve Craig, his sons, Ben Craig and Peter Craig, his grandchildren, Casey, Coleman, Michael, Katie, and Anna, and his great-grandchild, Kora.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 31, 2019