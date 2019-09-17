Services
Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory
5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
(770) 448-5757
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory
5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory
5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Peachtree Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for William Culler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Culler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Culler Obituary
CULLER, William Barry William Barry Culler, age 65, of Berkeley Lake, GA, passed away Sept. 15, 2019. Funeral services for Barry will be held on Sept. 19, 2 PM, in our Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory. Burial will follow at Peachtree Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Sept. 18, 6 PM - 8 PM, at the funeral home. William was born in North, South Carolina and grew up in Cayce, South Carolina. He graduated from the University of South Carolina in 1976 with a Bachelors Degree in Mechanical Engineering. He later earned his Master's degree in Aerospace Engineering from Georgia Tech in 1989. He worked for the F.A.A. in the Aircraft Certification Offices at the Atlanta Airport. Barry owned MCAE Technologies engineering consulting business for 12 years prior to joining the FAA in 2000. Always the Mechanical Engineer, he enjoyed tinkering and working on projects with his hands. He made friends everywhere he went and "never had a bad day yet". He is survived by father, Willie Jennings Culler; mother, Ella Elizabeth Culler; wife, Anne O. Culler; son, Chance Culler; daughters, Anita Renee Culler, Betsy Culler and Casey Culler; sister, Gale Lawson (Ray); nieces and nephews, Ray Lawson, Brandon Lawson and Savannah Lawson. Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory
Download Now