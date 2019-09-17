|
|
CULLER, William Barry William Barry Culler, age 65, of Berkeley Lake, GA, passed away Sept. 15, 2019. Funeral services for Barry will be held on Sept. 19, 2 PM, in our Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory. Burial will follow at Peachtree Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Sept. 18, 6 PM - 8 PM, at the funeral home. William was born in North, South Carolina and grew up in Cayce, South Carolina. He graduated from the University of South Carolina in 1976 with a Bachelors Degree in Mechanical Engineering. He later earned his Master's degree in Aerospace Engineering from Georgia Tech in 1989. He worked for the F.A.A. in the Aircraft Certification Offices at the Atlanta Airport. Barry owned MCAE Technologies engineering consulting business for 12 years prior to joining the FAA in 2000. Always the Mechanical Engineer, he enjoyed tinkering and working on projects with his hands. He made friends everywhere he went and "never had a bad day yet". He is survived by father, Willie Jennings Culler; mother, Ella Elizabeth Culler; wife, Anne O. Culler; son, Chance Culler; daughters, Anita Renee Culler, Betsy Culler and Casey Culler; sister, Gale Lawson (Ray); nieces and nephews, Ray Lawson, Brandon Lawson and Savannah Lawson. Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 17, 2019