DAVIDOV, Ph.D., William 10/22/1936 08/20/2019 Bill Davidov died peacefully at home on August 20, 2019 after a long illness. He is preceded in death by his parents Beatrice Pearl (Sadler) Davidov and Jule Davidov; his brother, Richard "Richie" Davidov and his beloved niece, Julia "Jules" Davidov. Bill was born in Philadelphia and remained deeply connected to his northern roots even after moving to Atlanta in the late 60's. He received his undergraduate degree from Rutgers College of South Jerseymajoring in Psychology with a minor in Political Science; his Masters from Temple University and his Ph.D. in Psychology from the University of Florida. Bill has been a practicing Clinical Psychologist since 1968 and maintained a private practice in Atlanta until his recent illness. Affectionately called "Dr. Bill" by many, he loved his work beyond measure and will be missed greatly by both current and past clients for his ability to help others with self-exploration and developing acceptance of their own path and pace. Bill is survived by a loving and caring wife, Martha Dukes and many extended family members; his brother Gene Davidov, sister in law Ginnie; nieces and nephews Liza Davidov (Wouter Meuleman); Michael Davidov (Jessie Brakenwagen); Stacey Davidov Alten (Brian); Larry Davidov; Emily Dukes Shaw (Aaron) and Ben Dukes; his devoted mother-in-law Nell Dukes; brothers-in- law Cliff and Bill Dukes (Teresa); seven great nieces and nephews plus his very dear and lifelong friends, Carl Clarke and Catz Dukes (also his sister in law). The list of people Bill felt deep affection and gratitude for was much longer than this writing can capture, though his love and appreciation for longstanding friends and family such as; Joe Dyer, Steve Halpern, George Manos, John Waters, Carol Hyman, Becca Yancey and Roger "Roj" Hess remained constant no matter how far apart they were in distance or time. Bill loved animals, nature, motorcycles, music, movies, sports, reading and writing poetry, and conversing with others about most anything (often politics and stocks). His capacity to appreciate the beauty in others without distinctions was one of his greatest gifts and this, along with his insight and sense of humor, will be cherished by those who knew him. Bill's own words express his feelings clearly, "I am very glad to be here, in this universe, with Martha, my friends, and my passions." Heartfelt thanks to both Dr. Keith Levinson and staff and to all the staff at Midha Medical Clinic; whose professionals cared for Bill throughout his many years of medical complications and whose efforts to ease Bill's pain were unwavering and appreciated. Special thanks to Weinstein Hospice, who helped us bring Bill home during his final days so he could live in familiar and comfortable surroundings with the love of friends and family, including his cherished animal family; Buddy, Melissa, Shelbie and neighbor dog Ashby, who was adopted in his heart. If desired, donations can be made to the Humane Society, or Weinstein Hospice. A celebration of his life will be held October 5th 6:30 at (Atlanta Friends Meeting) 701 West Howard Ave., Decatur GA.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 15, 2019