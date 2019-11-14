Services
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
EICHLER, William William Lawrence "Larry" Eichler, age 74, Johns Creek, Georgia passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019. Larry was born on January 25, 1945 in Chicago, IL, the son to the late William and Hilah Eichler. Larry grew up in Chicago, IL and attended Illinois Wesleyan University. He was retired from Prentiss, Inc., where he served as CEO and co-owner. Larry moved to Georgia in 1975 and married the love of his life, Ginger Walker, in 1981. They were united in matrimony for 36 years. Larry was an active member of the Country Club of the South, served on numerous Boards of Directors, and enjoyed watching sports. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend. His outgoing, fun-loving and great sense of humor will forever remain in the lives by all who knew and loved him. Along with his parents, Larry is preceded in death by wife, Ginger Eichler. He is survived by his two loving children: daughter, Lisa Crowe Eichler, of Johns Creek, Georgia; son, Todd Eichler, of San Diego, California; grandchildren Augusta Crowe and David Crowe; brother, Tom Eichler (Helen); and sister, Darle Tilly (Bob), and several friends. A funeral service to honor the life of Larry Eichler will be held on Tuesday, November 19, at twelve o' clock in the afternoon at the Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery in Roswell, Georgia. Following the services, a reception for family and friends, will be held at Ippolitio's Bocce Room on Holcomb Bridge. Please visit www.roswellfuneralhome.com to share memories and leave condolences to the family. The services for Mr. William Eichler have been entrusted to the care of Roswell Funeral Home, 950 Mansell Road, Roswell, Georgia 30076. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to the .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 14, 2019
