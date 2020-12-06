1/1
Dr. William Ellis Josey III
JOSEY, III, Dr. William Ellis

Dr. William Ellis Josey, III, age 95, died peacefully at home in Sandy Springs, GA, on November 29, 2020. He was born in Bartow, GA, on September 13, 1925, to William Ellis Josey, Jr. and Madge Speir Josey. He was a graduate of Georgia Military College High School, Duke University, and the Medical College of Georgia. He completed his medical residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at The Johns Hopkins Hospital. A veteran of the Second World War, he served on the destroyer-minesweeper Ellyson and was aboard when she became the first capital ship to enter Tokyo Bay following Japan's surrender. Dr. Josey was a distinguished physician and women's health scientist. He was a member of the faculty at Emory University School of Medicine where he practiced, conducted research, and taught until retiring as Professor Emeritus in 1995. His patients thought highly of him, and often gave him gifts as tokens of appreciation for his superb care. He was a skilled surgeon and enjoyed teaching surgical technique to the residents at Emory University Hospital. He authored or co-authored over 80 peer-reviewed medical publications and textbook chapters and with colleagues at Emory conducted pioneering research into the relationship between viruses and cancer. His commitment to women's health continued after retirement. In 2014, at the age of 88, he co-authored an article published in the Journal of Infectious Diseases. He was a member of many professional societies and a founding member of an international gynecological society. An avid tennis player, Dr. Josey and his beloved wife Leigh played many spirited matches at Cherokee Town and Country Club, where he was a member. They also enjoyed travel with friends and shared a love of music and opera. Dr. Josey was preceded in death by his parents, brother Dr. John Josey, and former spouse Frances L. Josey. He is survived by his wife Leigh Strubing Josey; sister Jacquelyn Hahne; sons William S. Josey (Mary Lee) of Tampa, FL, Taylor L. Josey (Anne) of Newnan, GA, and Robert C. Josey (Margie) of Cleveland, OH; grandchildren Matthew S. Josey (Jillian), Sarah Josey Lyon (Andrew), Taylor L. Josey, Jr., and Samuel S. Josey; and Leigh's daughters Dale Styers (Walter), Robin Hillman (Keith), Elizabeth Bryson (Jeff) and grandchildren Stephen Bridges (Emily), Hunter and Harrison Aiken, Elizabeth Broussard, and Grayson and Charlotte Hillman. He will be interred in a family service at the Georgia National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

