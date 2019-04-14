|
|
ENGLISH, William T. "Bill" Funeral rites with military honors celebrating the life of William T. "Bill" English, of Decatur, will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 15, 2019 at Peace Lutheran Church, 1679 Columbia Dr., Decatur. Elder Lowell E. Vaughn, Jr., officiant. The Rev. Larry D. Jones, eulogist. Viewing and visitation one hour before the service. Final rites and interment 2:00 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, GA. A graduate of Hackensack (NJ) High School, Bill English enlisted in the United States Air Force and served in the Strategic Air Command. He served at numerous stateside bases in addition to assignments in Alaska, Guam, Tripoli, and Libya. Following his distinguished military service, SMSgt. William T. English (USAF Ret.) earned degrees from Georgia State University and became a college professor with passion for perfection and dedication. In 1979, Bill English became a faithful and caring member of Atlanta's St. Philip A.M.E. Church. Bill English, age 86, of Decatur, died Sunday April 7, 2019. Those who cherish his memory include: his wife, Lois Huyler English, sons, Lt. Col. Nelson English, USAF (Ret) (Chiquita), TSgt. Tracy English, USAF (Ret), and daughter, Tenesha McCall (Kevin); grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Grissom-Clark Funeral Home, 227 East Lake Drive, S.E. (at Memorial Drive). www.grissom-clarkfh.com . 404-373-3191.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 14, 2019