Billy and I were boyhood friends. We lived only a couple of blocks from each other in Ardsley Park and had a close group of friends, many of whom are pictured in this 1959 photo of our 7th-grade class at Savannah Country Day School. Billy’s father, Joe Espy, was a personal friend of Wallace Butts, the head football coach at the University of Georgia. Mr. Espy took Billy and me to many football games in Athens where we watched Georgia greats like Fran Tarkenton, Charley Britt, and Pat Dye. When we entered high school, we both entered boarding school, Billy to Lawrenceville School in New Jersey and I to Woodberry Forest School in Virginia. He was a Carolina Tarheel and I was a Georgia Bulldawg. Although Billy and I lost touch with each other after college as he ventured to New York City and I to Augusta to enter medical school, I have never forgotten him, his warm and wonderful mother and father, his sister, Penny, and his brother, Sam. Billy came from “great stock” and he made the world in which he lived a better place. Rest In Peace, my old friend, and Rise in Glory!

J. David Carson, M.D.

Friend