|
|
EVANS, William Lee William Lee Evans of Atlanta, 75, died on October 19, 2019 from a brain tumor. Father Bill served as an Episcopal Priest at 18 churches. He was an Eagle Scout, studied at Michigan State, The Johns Hopkins University's School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS) and Huron College. He met his wife at SAIS and they traveled the globe together for over 50 years. Their love was a constant source of joy and comfort for them both to the very last moment. Bill earned a bronze star in Vietnam but returned to focus on God and family. As a father and a Father he was passionate, funny, energetic and unafraid to make his voice heard. Bill loved yoga, fitness, walking and photography. He really enjoyed making friends and his family thanks his "buddies" for their kindness. He is survived by wife Karen Adler Evans, daughters Sarah Hagen (Bodhi) and Kathryn Ombam (Charles), grandchildren Bo and Maybel Hagen, Emma and Agnes Ombam, sisters Carole Verboon and Janet Sue Strait, sisters-in-law Connie and Audrey Adler and nieces and nephews Rob and Kimberli Cox, Nathan Strait, Shifra and Naiche Adler. His family will miss his way of looking at the world, his loud laugh, his tight hugs and his love of naps. In lieu of flowers, give to the church or . A memorial service will be held at All Saints Episcopal Church, 634 W. Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta, GA 30308 at 11:00 AM on Monday, October 28, 2019.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 27, 2019